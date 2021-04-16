The Wait for Dole Whip Is Nearly over Now That Disneyland Is Set to Reopen

The happiest place on Earth has been scheduling and pushing back, and scheduling and pushing back its reopening date for more than a year now after closing due to the pandemic in March of 2020. But, with increased vaccinations from coast to coast, there’s reason to believe that Disneyland’s new target date of April 30 is the real deal.

With that reopening, of course, comes all the promise of Disney’s famous foods like the fan favorite Dole Whip. The House of Mouse released the simple three ingredient recipe right around this time last year, but, most of us working with just a blender at home can’t recreate that perfect peak of a swirl, not to mention the amusement park ambiance. Sure, some things in the park, like ongoing mask guidance, might still be a little different than you remember them, but Dole Whip is now confirmed to return, according to Delish.