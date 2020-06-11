Disneyland Plans to Reopen in Mid-July. Here's What to Expect.

After Disney theme parks closed in mid-March, fans wondered how our new, socially distant normal would translate in a mosh pit of messy kids and affectionate Cinderellas. We've since heard Disney World Orlando announce its mid-July reopening in conjunction with plans for creating a safer space for guests, and now Disneyland in California just followed suit, announcing similar safety guidelines for a July 17 reopening.

The July 17, 2020 opening date only applies to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure; reopening dates for other parts of the kingdom are staggered, beginning with the opening of the the Downtown Disney shopping district on July 9. (No word on whether or not Storm Troopers will be supervising your social distancing behaviors, as is the case in Florida). The Vacation Club darlings -- Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel -- plan to open together on July 23.

While the world collectively chortled when Universal Studios Japan politely requested guests avoid screaming on roller coasters, COVID-19 guidelines for Disneyland look a lot more like those of its East Coast counterpart -- you can scream, but the park will have major capacity restrictions, reduced operating hours, physical barriers, and face mask requirements for those over 2 years-old. According to a press release, more health and safety guidelines, as well as reservation information, will be released soon.

That said, the reservation system will likely look a lot like the one now used in Shanghai Disneyland, and announced for Disney World's Orlando's reopen; you'll have to reserve slots in advance to visit the park and certain sections of it, and it may be difficult to get into the park at all this year. Thankfully, this is probably the best year in your lifetime to miss going to a highly populated amusement park riddled with sticky children.