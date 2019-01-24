Disney's New 'Star Wars' Ride May Be 28-Minutes Long

If you don't have strong feelings about Star Wars, you must be from a galaxy far, far away indeed. But you are from this planet, so we'll assume that you are, in fact, wiping away tears when you contemplate walking among the Wookies at a Star Wars theme park.
As you've probably heard by now, Disneyland is soon opening Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is pretty much what it sounds like: Star Wars comes to Disneyland. Its big attraction is going to be called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and the clip above offers an overview of what to expect.
Sure, it's no surprise that there will be rides, but it's pretty shocking that it's now being reported that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance might last 28 minutes. That's the length of most TV shows. (It also makes us wonder what the lines are going to be like.)
Travel & Leisure points out that Alicia Stella, a writer for the Disney and More blog, claimed on her podcast that the ride has “more than 300 animatronic figures” and "could be up to 28 minutes long." So bear in mind that this isn't directly from the mouse's mouth. Stella explained that in the attraction, you're taken prisoner by the First Order on a Star Destroyer, before being rescued by the Resistance and taken around the Star Wars universe.
“This attraction invites you to be recruited to the Resistance and stand up against the First Order. And you even come face-to-face with Kylo Ren. You make it through that, you get back to the planet, you’ll be a hero of the Resistance and be celebrated throughout the land,” Scott Trowbridge, Creative Executive of Disney Imagineering, reveals in the video above.
While we still don't have an official opening date for the park, we know it's coming in June. If that seems like too far off, you can just do what we used to do back in the day and pretend a toilet paper roll is a lightsaber.
h/t Travel & Leisure
This Therapy Pig Makes Travelers Feel Better About Flying
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.