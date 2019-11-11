Disneyland Attraction Closes After Dad Breaks Bridge While Showing Kids It's Safe

A man brought his family to Tarzan's Treehouse in Disneyland over the weekend and tried to show his children that the rope bridge was totally safe for crossing. Come stop your crying, it will be alright, he might have said, taking their hands and holding them tight. I will protect you from the suspension bridge. I will be here, jumping on it.
Unfortunately, according to MiceChat, the father's bridge jumping promptly damaged a wood slab. Images show the board was broken all the way through.
The Tarzan attraction is a genuine, 80-foot-tall treehouse on the water's edge, with gadgets and obstacles designed to draw running, giggling children to every corner of the three-story structure. But nobody was giggling on November 10, when everyone enjoying the treehouse was forced to evacuate.
Disneyland News Today said that the attraction was closed "indefinitely" due to the incident.
Suddenly Tarzan's world had morphed into that scene from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, when the rope bridge is broken by a man and all of the adults and children scream in dismay -- except, according to the OC Register, nobody was injured.
Thankfully, a Disneyland official told Thrillist that the Tarzan Treehouse reopened from this day on, now and forevermore (well, maybe).
