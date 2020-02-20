Disneyland Raises Prices Again, With Some Single-Day Tickets Topping $200

Once upon a time, when I was a high school-aged human in the early 2010s living in Southern California, I would visit Disneyland so frequently that it only made sense to indulge in a Deluxe Annual Pass. At the time, that pass was $360. These days, it's a staggering $829 -- up 130% in the span of eight short years. And now, for the first time ever, some of Disneyland's single-day tickets have crept beyond the $200 mark.
“A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,” Disneyland Spokeswoman, Liz Jaeger, said in a statement with to The Los Angeles Times. What Jaeger says is true; the $209 a day price tag is for park hoppers during peak visiting times, like the holidays and spring break. The seasonal pricing was first introduced in 2016.
Despite this, the change is a tough -- and expensive -- pill to swallow. Disneyland's parking price, an added expense, remains unchanged at $25 a day. Disneyland Maxpass, an online fast pass reservation app introduced in 2017, jumped to $20 a day from $15. Disneyland will continue to cost more and more to enjoy, even though a 2017 LA Times analysis revealed that higher prices did not correlate to shorter wait times.
It shouldn't be too unexpected, however. After all, Disneyland's newly expanded Galaxy's Edge, an area of the park entirely devoted to Star Wars, reportedly cost a cool $1 billion to open. As Disneyland develops more inviting attractions -- including an Avengers Land -- it's only natural that the theme park takes advantage of the unflinching demand.
If you're looking forward to a visit to the magical kingdom to meet the world's most famous mouse, you may have to start saving right now.
