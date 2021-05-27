Disneyland Is Finally Welcoming Back Out-of-State Visitors Beginning June 15

While Disney World opened back up just months into the pandemic in July 2020—with limited capacity, social distancing, and mask mandates—Disneyland has been a lot more conservative with its return. In fact, the Anaheim, California, theme park only welcomed back local guests on April 30, 2021.

Now, it has finally set a date for out-of-state visitors, as well.

Beginning June 15, non-Californians can finally hit up Disneyland again, with reservations open as of May 26, according to The Points Guy. Indoor mask mandates and social distancing are in place, and line shortcut programs like Maxpass and Extra Magic Hour are not currently an option. Some shows and attractions will remain closed, as well.

"As always, our procedures may change as we continue to update our health and safety processes based on guidance from the state of California and local health officials. If planning to travel, please check and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and any state travel advisories," Disneyland said in a statement on its website.

Though California's public health guidelines already permits vaccinated out-of-state guests to theme parks, Disney chose to hold out a bit longer on reopening than other parks, like Universal Studios Hollywood, which reopened to non-Californians on April 28. According to the Disneyland site, California is strongly recommending guests to either get vaccinated or test negative before visiting. The vaccine is not required for entry, though daily reservations are, which is a significant change to operations.

The opening falls in line with the state's plans to drop social distancing requirements as well as the statewide mask mandate, though Disney will still require both for the time being.