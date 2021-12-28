Disneyland Is Bringing Back 2 Popular Festivals in 2022

The pandemic put the kibosh on a lot of events, from weddings to concerts to festivals. It also changed the way places like Disneyland, which is known to draw a crowd, operate. The theme park was forced to cancel two beloved festivals in 2021 for safety reasons, but it's preparing to bring them back next year.

The annual Lunar New Year celebration as well as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival were called off amid COVID-19 protocols this year, but they'll be back and bigger than ever in 2022. The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from January 21 through February 13, and the Food & Wine Festival is set for March 4 through April 26. Both will take place at Disneyland in California. Disney shared the news in a blog post.

According to the blog post, Disneyland promised that the Lunar New Year celebration, which highlights Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese traditions, will feature "performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise, and more." The new moon in 2022 will mark the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. Characters like Tigger, Mulan, and her pal Mushu are expected to take center stage. Mickey, Minnie, and more will also be in attendance.

During the event, visitors will be able to check out various marketplaces featuring a variety of Asian cuisine, set up just for Lunar New Year. Guests will find Lunar New Year-themed food at select dining locations throughout the park as well.

Disneyland has big plans for the Food & Wine Festival, too. Several marketplaces featuring delectable food will be featured throughout the park just for the festival, which will include a sampling of the best culinary experiences that can be found across California. On Saturdays and Sundays throughout the festival's run, chefs will offer free demonstrations, though visitors will have a chance to book other experiences as well, such as wine tastings and cocktail-making classes.