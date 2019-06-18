Disney Is Building a Whole Marvel Land & It's Coming Sooner Than You'd Think

This year's biggest theme park opening was likely Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The park plans to follow it up with a Marvel land at California Adventure next year, per a report in the LA Times.
It's been said for a bit that Disney was planning a theme area based on Marvel characters at Disneyland and that it could open at some point in 2020. (Shocking, since the last of the films in the MCU only raked in north of $2 billion.) However, the progress and scope of the park are beyond what had thus far been reported.
The Times says that the city of Anaheim has approved "a handful of building permits" for projects that include "a bathroom overhaul, a retail outlet, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area, plus improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings." That includes a 2,071-square-foot retail area. The permits assess the value of these projects at $14 million.
The Bug's Land area, based on the movie A Bug's Life, has already been demolished to make room for the new attractions. It's currently behind a wall at California Adventure marked "Stark Industries." However, the park isn't likely to have "Marvel" anywhere in its title due to licensing rights, the LA Times previously reported. Disney can't use certain Marvel characters at theme parks east of the Mississippi, and it can't use the word "Marvel" in the title to any theme park land.
Prior to Disney's acquisition of Marvel, there were licensing agreements in place that Disney has to honor, including the use of Marvel characters at rival Universal parks. Universal's Islands of Adventure in Florida currently has rides based on Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Doom, and Storm of the X-Men.
While even these new details make the overall picture of the park hazy at best, many expect more information to be presented at the D23 Expo in August. Though, it has been previously reported that the land will center around the already open Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission Breakout ride.
Other Marvel rides are planned already for Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2020, and a Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Epcot Center in Florida in 2021. You know, in case there wasn't enough Marvel for you in theaters, on TV, on streaming services, and in every other aspect of your life.
