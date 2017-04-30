Disney World's New 'Avatar' Animatronics Look Almost Too Real

Although you'll have to wait until at least December of 2020 to see the first of four sequels to James Cameron's Avatar, it turns out you'll be able to experience the stunning alien world of Pandora again as soon as late May. That's when Disney World's new Pandora: The World of Avatar park opens at the Animal Kingdom, and as new preview video shows, you'll come face to face with startlingly real-looking Na'vi animatronics. Maybe too real-looking.
The new footage, posted by Inside the Magic on YouTube, offers a close-up look at one of the Na'vi characters you encounter on the park's Na'vi River Journey boat ride, and as you can see, they're insanely realistic. Well, at least as realistic as a fictional alien character can be. Watch as the Na'vi shaman sings and dances with remarkably life-like smoothness, dexterity, and sound as you approach. As multiple people expressed in the video's comments, the high-tech figures are creepy and amazing at the same time. But mostly amazing.
Disney describes the Na'vi River Journey as a family-friendly boat ride through a "sacred bioluminescent rainforest in search of the Na’vi Shaman of Songs." The Avatar-themed land also includes a thrill ride called Avatar Flight of Passage, which sends passengers flying over the jungles of Pandora on none other than a Mountain Banshee. Other attractions include the Windtraders store, where you can buy Na’vi cultural items and other trinkets, as well as a restaurant called Satu’li Canteen and a bar called Pongu Pongu. The new Avatar section of the park doesn't open to the public until May 27, but Inside the Magic has additional preview videos you can check out in the meantime.
h/t Mashable
