Disney's New 'Avatar' Theme Park Looks F*cking Crazy

Although the the first of four sequels to James Cameron's Avatar isn't slated to hit theaters until sometime in 2018, it turns out you won't have to wait that long to return to the stunning alien world of Pandora. Disney just unveiled plans to build a massive Avatar theme park -- complete with Na’vi-inspired rides and attractions -- at Disney World, and it's slated to open next summer.

Disney recently announced the new park, Pandora -- The World of Avatar, will arrive as part of the ongoing expansion of the Animal Kingdom at the company's Orlando, Florida resort. The immersive world will be set in a period long after the Resources Development Administration (RDA) was forced to end its destructive search for Unobtanium, and will include dazzling "floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and soaring Banshees," according to a press release. Disney said it created the new land in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment.