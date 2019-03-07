Disney's New 'Star Wars' Parks Are Opening Sooner Than Expected

Star Wars fans itching to get a taste of new Disney theme parks inspired by the iconic film franchise have some exceptionally good news to revel in on Thursday. The company just announced that the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge parks at both Disneyland and Disney World will be opening earlier than expected this year.
Due to "high guest interest," Disney has made the choice to push up the opening of both of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge parks in California and Florida, the company announced during a shareholder's call on Thursday. The park at Disneyland will now open on May 31, and the park at Disney World will open on August 29. That's a few months earlier than the initial opening plan, which slated the Disneyland and Disney World openings for summer and fall of this year, respectively.
When Disney first teased its plans for Galaxy's Edge back in 2017, fans all but flipped out over the news. The excitement has only grown in the subsequent months, as teaser footage and sneak peeks have revealed just how epically immersive the parks are designed to be.
While fans will be able to visit the new theme parks a bit earlier than expected, it's worth nothing that not all rides will be up and running when doors open. Specifically, it's spacing out the launch of Galaxy's Edge's two big rides, Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler's Run. Just Smuggler's Run will be open on opening day at Disneyland, while Rise of the Resistance won't open until "phase two" at some point later this year.
To be one of the first to see it, guests visiting Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will need to have a park pass and make a no-cost reservation to get in (though guests staying in any of the Disneyland Resort hotels will be given a designated reservation during their stay). For now, visitors in Orlando will just need to have an admission ticket to Disney's Hollywood Studios for a chance to get into Galaxy's Edge there (reservations aren't yet available or required).
So now that you know, you might as well jump on trying to find a cheap flights to Southern California and Florida in the coming months. In the meantime, though, you might as well get yourself amped up for what to expect.
