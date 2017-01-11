You Can Finally Catch Ditto in 'Pokémon Go'

Just in time for the hours you'll spend stuck in airport terminals and avoiding your extended family this week, Pokémon Go appears to be getting interesting again. Along with launching special Thanksgiving-related bonuses on Wednesday, a major software update to the game over the weekend appears to have finally added one of the franchise's most beloved and elusive creatures: Ditto.
As explained in a report by TechCrunch, numerous players say they've successfully captured Dittos that are initially disguised as other Pokémon -- Rattata, Pidgey, Zubat, Magikarp, among others -- in recent days. Instead of tracking down a Ditto like you would with, say, a Pikachu, you'll have to catch a bunch of common Pokémon in hopes that one will reveal itself as the adorable shapeshifting pink blob. That's right: there's a chance that one of the many Weedles, Spearos, and Bellsprouts you've ignored over the last few days could have been a Ditto.
Not convinced? Well, here are two videos of people actually catching a Ditto -- one that originally appears as a Rattata, and one that originally appears as a Magikarp:
Up until now, Ditto was sadly absent from the game, even at the height of its popularity over the summer. Ditto's sudden arrival is almost certainly among the latest moves from the game's developer, Niantic Labs, to get people to spend hours wandering around and tossing Poke Balls again now that interest has Slowpoke'd over the last few months. Think about it: you'll likely have to catch dozens of common Pokémon before you're surprised with one that transforms into Ditto.
Good luck getting anything else done this week.
UPDATE: Niantic Labs officially announced the existence of Ditto in Pokémon Go via the game's official Facebook page on Wednesday morning:
Professor Willow has finally discovered Ditto! Trainers all over the world have been reporting its appearance.
Ditto has been known to disguise itself as other Pokémon, so keep an eye out, some Pokémon may actually be Ditto, and when you capture them, there’s a chance that Ditto will reveal itself. If you do encounter a Pokémon that is Ditto in disguise, the Pokémon in that specific encounter will also reveal itself as Ditto for other Trainers.
Ditto is also a unique Pokémon when you interact with Gyms. When training or battling at a Gym, Ditto will copy the appearance, types, and moves of the first Pokémon it sees, and it will stay that way through the remainder of those Gym battles.
The Pokémon GO team
The company also posted its own video of what it looks like when you catch a Pokémon that's actually a Ditto:
