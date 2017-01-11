You Can Finally Catch Ditto in 'Pokémon Go'

Just in time for the hours you'll spend stuck in airport terminals and avoiding your extended family this week, Pokémon Go appears to be getting interesting again. Along with launching special Thanksgiving-related bonuses on Wednesday, a major software update to the game over the weekend appears to have finally added one of the franchise's most beloved and elusive creatures: Ditto.

As explained in a report by TechCrunch, numerous players say they've successfully captured Dittos that are initially disguised as other Pokémon -- Rattata, Pidgey, Zubat, Magikarp, among others -- in recent days. Instead of tracking down a Ditto like you would with, say, a Pikachu, you'll have to catch a bunch of common Pokémon in hopes that one will reveal itself as the adorable shapeshifting pink blob. That's right: there's a chance that one of the many Weedles, Spearos, and Bellsprouts you've ignored over the last few days could have been a Ditto.