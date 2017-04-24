Diver's Terrifying Video Shows What a Major Earthquake Looks Like Underwater

Although experts suggest a number of ways to take cover during an earthquake, there are few good places to be when the sudden and often deadly tremors strike. A group of scuba divers, however, recently found themselves in what's perhaps among the scariest places you can be during a quake: underwater. Video captured by one of the divers proves it's exactly as terrifying as it sounds.
As a report by Forbes explains, the divers were conducting a technical training exercise in shallow waters near Mabini, Batangas in the Philippines, when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit -- one of several that occurred in the area in what's been dubbed as an "earthquake swarm" in early April. The footage, uploaded to Facebook by Jan Paul Rodriguez, shows rocks, sand, and other objects violently shifting as the seabed moves and up and down below them. The dramatic movement almost looks fake, as sand and bubbles rise from bottom while fish dart around in the debris. There's a good chance it's unlike anything you've ever seen.
Thankfully, the divers called off the exercise after the earthquake and nobody was injured, according to the report. We wouldn't blame any of them if they needed a change of diving suit later, though.
h/t Forbes
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.