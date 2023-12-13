A Diverted Flight Forced This Couple to Carpool 5 Hours with 5 Strangers

In a video that recently went viral on TikTok , one traveler shares their incredibly stressful experience. "This is a photo of my husband and I with five complete strangers after we had to take a five hour road trip with them in the middle of the night because Allegiant Air basically left us stranded in Appleton, Wisconsin," the TikTok user explains at the beginning of the video.

Just the other day, a Delta Air Lines flight left almost 300 passengers stranded in a small town in Canada and put them up in military barracks overnight when it was originally supposed to fly to Detroit. And now, a new instance of this issue has surfaced, but the protagonist (or the villain, depending on the point of view), this time, is Allegiant Air .

Lately, as an end-of-year travel trend , it looks like airlines are very into diverting flights and leaving passengers stranded in remote locations.

In short, here's what happened. Due to foggy conditions, the plane—which took off from Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport—couldn't land in the original destination of South Bend, Indiana, and it was also running low on fuel. The only option, then, was to land in Appleton, Wisconsin.

However, once the plane landed, conditions aren't ideal there either. "We get to this airport and it's basically closed," the video poster explains. "All of the restaurants are closed, there's nobody waiting to get on other flights, and the only option that we have for food is a vending machine."

With a shut-down airport and no TSA staff or flight crew available, it's impossible to both go past security with the possibility of reentering and also to retrieve your own checked bag. Reportedly, Allegiant eventually offered to fly everyone back to Florida, but passengers on the plane are desperately trying to find another solution.

"So we're like, 'Hey, can you guys help us out with the hotel? Can you help us get a rental car? I paid you to take me to Indiana. You brought me to Wisconsin. I understand shit happens, but surely sending us back to Florida cannot be the only option,'" explains the video poster. "And Allegiant is like 'No, that's the best we can do for you.'"

After many issues—the rental car company by the airport initially didn't want to release one-way cars and there was only a limited number of available vehicles anyways—the poster and their husband managed to get a one-way rental car, and teamed up with another passenger and their family for a five-hour journey to Indiana.

"So the seven of us descended into this Chevy Traverse and took off on a five-hour road trip and we didn't end up getting to South Bend until maybe 2:30 or so in the morning," they recall. "And of course none of us know each other so—it really wasn't that awkward, I think we did a good job with the small talk and such but it's still like—we shouldn't have had to do that."

Apparently, all Allegiant did to ease the pain of being stranded was… basically nothing. According to the poster, the airline only offered $100 off the next flight with them.

However, wild mess aside, the poster admits it felt like an out-of-a-movie situation. "This is giving Hallmark Christmas movie vibes," they say in the video. One person in the comments agrees. "There was literally a Hallmark Christmas movie this year with this exact storyline," reads the comment. "It was called 'Holiday Road.'"