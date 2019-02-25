Video Shows Diverted Flight Making a Crazy-Wobbly Landing in Strong Winds

Flying is, for the most part, extremely safe. That’s not to say things don’t get a bit scary in the air from time to time, though. Take, for example, this British Airways plane attempting to come in for a landing in heavy winds.
According to a report by CNN, the plane was forced to divert from its original flight plan after encountering strong winds off the coast of southern Europe on Monday. Flight BA492 was initially scheduled to take off from London Heathrow airport at 8:25am local time and land in Gibraltar at 12:10pm local. It never made it there, however, instead touching down in Malaga, Spain at about 12:41pm due to strong winds.
Video posted to social media shows the plane wobbling as it descends, leaving witnesses on the ground shaken. No one on the flight was injured, and British Airways told CNN everyone was able to leave the flight normally. The company said it arranged ground transport to get everyone on board to Gibraltar safely.
“At no point was there a risk to safety,” the airline said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crew is always our number one priority.”
The footage was captured by Richard Whalley, who told CNN he works at the port. He was in his office when he heard “loud engine noises” and decided to investigate.
“I work in the port, it’s closed due to the high winds so was just in my office. [I] heard loud engine noises so looked out and saw the plane doing funny maneuvers,” he told the outlet of the incident.
High winds continue to create issues for air travel around the globe, according to The Points Guy. If you’re reading this while stranded in an airport, hang in there! If not, consider yourself lucky.
