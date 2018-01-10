This Dude Trolls the DMV With Ridiculous Driver's License Photos

The DMV takes many prisoners, but it's possible to strike back against the hellish institution if you're a troll. Take comedian Jono Zalay, whose driver's license photos fly in the face of all convention. In fact, posing like a complete idiot for the DMV camera is something his entire family's done since his dad started the tradition in the 1970s.
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson Is Starring in a Movie Based on a Classic Arcade Game
Zalay shared the familial bond with his Twitter followers on Tuesday, first with a picture of his brother:
Then Zalay, who recently moved to California, treated us all to his new shtick before he went to the DMV for his new ID. It comes across as something mirroring a confused, new-wave cyberpunk, but then again we can't really be sure.
Observe the process:
Congratulations to this man for making the DMV a better place.
[h/t Mashable]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.