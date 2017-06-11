Do Men or Women Cheat More?

While it's likely the the last thing you'll ever ask yourself if you've just been cheated on and probably just plays into stereotypes, the question of who cheats the most -- men or women -- is still the subject of much wonder, speculation, debate... and apparently, YouTube videos. In other words, dwelling it won't do you any good, but that doesn't mean it can't be entertaining.
So, naturally, the folks over at Simple Pickup created a video hilariously pitting men and women against each other on the subject as part of its ongoing series, "Sex Wars," which happens to sound like the title of a low-budget Star Wars porn. Although some studies suggest men and women cheat at about the same rate, the arguments in the video are pretty great; for example, as one guy explains via a Ludacris reference, "I'm not a historian, I'm a science man -- I do understand that different hoes in different area codes is in the Constitution."
But make no mistake: both men and women in the video proudly contend their respective genders do indeed cheat more. As one woman puts it, women cheat more "mostly because we're just hot" and according to another guy, "I'm not against my own kind, I'm just saying that men are more of a horn dog than women, and that's why they are more likely to cheat." Meanwhile, others point fingers, with one man saying, "Truth is, women have an easier time getting laid, therefore they are more likely to cheat." Uh huh...
Well, with arguments like that, the video probably won't convince you either way, but at least you'll get a few laughs out it.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, as a gay man, finds this fascinating. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.