People Swear They See Dobby From 'Harry Potter' In Creepy Surveillance Footage

Unsettling security camera footage has become an entire sub-category of video on YouTube. It's great for ghost hoaxes and footage that makes you feel awkward about the mail carrier being filmed just because they bring you the mail.
The latest entry in the field is a video shared to Facebook by Vivian Gomez. "So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door," she wrote, "then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason." The video got plenty of attention off of Gomez's post, but it really took off when it was shared on Twitter by user @jadynbee_.
Travel Back in Time to the Year 1999 at This Totally Immersive Decades Bar and Y2K Pop-Up Bar
The video had more than 27 million views at the time of publication. Its explosive popularity isn't just due to it being a little creepy, but that many people swear the creature in the video looks exactly like Dobby the House Elf from the Harry Potter series.
The brief, unexplained video has triggered an avalanche of Harry Potter jokes.
Of course, there's a healthy amount of skepticism about the video. However, people who agree that it's a fake, don't necessarily agree on the details. One of the more popular theories about the video is that it's a promotion for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the upcoming Pokémon Go-style augmented reality game for mobile.
Though, no one has mentioned that the video popped up just days before Universal Studios Orlando debuts its newest and biggest Harry Potter ride yet. It's also just a handful of days after Pottermore announced the upcoming release of four new Harry Potter-adjacent books.
Whatever is going on there, we can all agree that Dobby is most certainly a free elf.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.