Doctor Review Sites Are Basically Garbage

For the study, researchers reviewed 28 sites (only 28 of 66 initial sites met their criteria for inclusion), including popular sites like Yelp, healthgrades.com, and others. Researchers compared 600 doctors working in three separate American cities.

One of the major issues they encountered is a lack of data. 34 percent of the doctors they looked into didn't have any reviews at all. That's before adding in that critical information was often missing like what language the doctor spoke, the doctor's hospital affiliation, what insurance is accepted, and specialties.

Doctors who did have reviews averaged seven in total. That's far too few to feel confident you're getting accurate information. That is especially true since many reviews are left because the patient either had a great experience or they're Morty Seinfeld and are convinced the doctor stole their wallet.