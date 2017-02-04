News

Doctors Removed a Live Cockroach From Inside This Woman's Skull

Shutterstock

Cockroaches are the champions of prehistoric vermin. This is because they can endure some pretty adverse environments -- like a human skull, for instance.  

After reportedly feeling a “tingling, crawling sensation” rattling around her brain on Tuesday night, a 42-year-old woman in Chennai, India was transferred between medical clinics three times before doctors unearthed a live cockroach from her nostril using a nasal endoscopy, reports The New Indian Express.

“I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect. There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes,” she said.

Dr. M.N. Shankar, the head of the ENT department at Stanley Medical College, noted that he had never seen something quite this horrific: “This is the first such case I have seen in my three decades of practice,” he said of the incident.

To send even more shivers down your spine, doctors filmed the removal of the cockroach, so give yourself nightmares if you must.

Doctors originally tried to remove the writhing insect with vacuum suction, but it was too big.  

The roach was nestled between the woman’s eyes, close to her brain. If she had shown up to the clinic any later, the outcome could have proven fatal, Dr. Shankar explained: “If left inside, it would have died before long and the patient would have developed infection which would have spread to the brain.”

As Gizmodo points out, cockroaches are more likely to infiltrate your cranial cavity through your ears. Medical professionals can wrestle a roach from your aural canal with a pair of forceps if this happens to you, although it’s best you seek help from a doctor if you’re convinced there’s a bug crawling on your brain.

Time to invest in some Raid, people. 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist.

