Doctors Removed a Live Cockroach From Inside This Woman's Skull

Cockroaches are the champions of prehistoric vermin. This is because they can endure some pretty adverse environments -- like a human skull, for instance.

After reportedly feeling a “tingling, crawling sensation” rattling around her brain on Tuesday night, a 42-year-old woman in Chennai, India was transferred between medical clinics three times before doctors unearthed a live cockroach from her nostril using a nasal endoscopy, reports The New Indian Express.

“I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect. There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes,” she said.