A Massive Skittles Spill Covered This Road, and It Looks Magical

The people of Dodge County, Wisconsin, saw their humble town morph overnight into Candyland, USA, when a truck spilled an ungodly amount of skittles on a road, blanketing it in a layer of radiant pink.

According to authorities, the Skittles fell from a box that was sitting in the back of a flatbed truck. The candy was originally intended to feed some cows who were obviously fixing for a late night sugar high.

“While we don't know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in it's entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!” wrote the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. (It’s always nice when the local fuzz knows how to crack a wholesome joke!)