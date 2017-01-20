A Massive Skittles Spill Covered This Road, and It Looks Magical

The people of Dodge County, Wisconsin, saw their humble town morph overnight into Candyland, USA, when a truck spilled an ungodly amount of skittles on a road, blanketing it in a layer of radiant pink.
According to authorities, the Skittles fell from a box that was sitting in the back of a flatbed truck. The candy was originally intended to feed some cows who were obviously fixing for a late night sugar high.
“While we don't know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in it's entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!” wrote the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. (It’s always nice when the local fuzz knows how to crack a wholesome joke!)
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt did some sniffing around and deduced that the sugary little orbs were indeed Skittles: "There's no little 'S' on them, but you can definitely smell, it's a distinct Skittles smell," he told CNN affiliate WISN.
The Skittles were actually an unforeseen help for the county road crews, reports CNN. Since Wisconsin is typically covered in ice this time of year, the Skittles provided traction on the otherwise slippery road. Candy can do more than just give you cavities, it seems. The weirdest part of this story though, pertains to where the Skittles were going. As Gizmodo writes, cows are often fed Skittles “as a source of ‘cheap carbs,’ a decades-old practice that grew popular due to climbing corn prices.” It’s fair to say this livestock isn’t grass-raised.
The cows-eating-skittles thing is weird, but probably not as weird as happening upon a country road layered thick with hundreds of thousands of Skittles. If only it were discovered by 8-year-olds on Halloween.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.