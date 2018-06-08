The Dodo's First TV Series 'Dodo Heroes' Premieres This Saturday

Just like how not all superheroes wear capes, it turns out that not all superheroes save humans. That is, some superheroes dedicate -- and sometimes risk -- their lives to saving animals. Though their passion and heroism are often overlooked, these everyday people who do extraordinary work to improve the lives of animals are finally getting the recognition they deserve, thanks to The Dodo's first-ever TV show, Dodo Heroes.
The new series, which premieres this Saturday, June 9 at 9pm ET on Animal Planet, tells the inspiring stories of people around the world who go to incredible lengths to help animals in need. Each episode follows one hero's mission to help animals -- everything from uniting street dogs with soldiers in Afghanistan to a doctor who makes custom prosthetics for all sorts of animals. The stories are much like the videos you know and love from The Dodo in that they're powerful, heartwarming, and ultimately, they'll restore your faith in humanity.
Take, for instance, the story of Chi Chi, the ever-smiling dog that just wants to run. Chi Chi was rescued from South Korea and is thought to have escaped the dog meat trade. All four of her legs were amputated to help save her life. Dodo Heroes follows Chi Chi and her family as she gets new legs, thanks to Derrick Campana, who sets out to make her a set of prosthetic legs so that she can finally run and be like a normal dog again. Watch as Chi Chi tries on her new legs for the first time and takes her first steps on her new journey.
Catch the first episode of Dodo Heroes on Animal Planet on June 9 at 9pm ET.
