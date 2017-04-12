This Dog's Jailbreak is One For The History Books

The next time anyone dares to doubt the intelligence of dogs, you may want to whip out this CCTV video of General, a Great Pyrenees who pulled off a next-level escape from an animal hospital in Virginia earlier this week by opening a series of three human-sized doors with his snout and paw.
The 10-year-old canine, who was being looked after at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford, Virginia while his owners were on vacation, can be seen in the footage meandering through the facility with a clear sense a purpose. After making his way through one large door with a smooth paw/snout move, he makes his way to a vestibule and through another, strutting down a hallway -- sniffing his way past heaps of dog food -- and into what appears to be an office area before casually exiting through a side door of the building and strolling into the night.
The whole incident occurred in the middle of the night, and once the hospital realized General was missing they alerted police. After about 15 hours of freedom, he was spotted safe and sound in a yard near the hospital just lounging, and animal control was called to help shepherd him back to his holding pen.
According to the local TV news outlet WJLA, which first reported his escape, General's not new to the art of escape. In an interview with his owner Travis Campbell, he described the daring dog as "a little Houdini."
h/t Vice
