Watch This Brave Dog Go After a Leopard to Save Her Puppy

Dogs are pathologically adorable, prodigious cuddlers, and good boys all around, but that's not why we decided to court wolves. However cute and small your dog is, it's probably under the impression that if it came down to it, it could defend your home against a pack of woolly mammoths. So let the video above be a reminder that those teeth aren't just for systematically ruining your shoes.
This CCTV footage was captured outside an Indian Forest Service office in Himachal Pradesh, India. What you're seeing is a puppy casually going about its business, being precious, etc., when a leopard comes out of nowhere and tries to make off with it. But then a larger-but-still-quite-small dog, which the Independent reports is the puppy's mother, rushes out and somehow scares the leopard away, even chasing it out onto the lawn.
Apparently, the dog might have injured the leopard.
“We have learnt that an injured leopard was seen in the area,” divisional forest officer Mrityunjay Madhav told the Independent. “We have sent a report to the other forest departments about the incident and people have now been put on a high alert in the area and are advised not to go out of their houses at night as there is a leopard roaming around."
“In case they go out," he added, "they must keep a stick with them to fight the leopard if encountered."
But it seems like they could just take a small dog instead?
h/t Independent
