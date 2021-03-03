Dog Food Is Being Recalled Because of Salmonella & Listeria Contamination

For the second time in 2021, a dog food recall has been issued. Bravo Packing has recalled all of its Ground Beef and Performance Dog food, in both its two-pound and five-pound sleeves.

The frozen raw pet food "has the potential" to be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, according to the announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall says "has the potential," but that's because an FDA inspection of the dog food detected both Salmonella and Listeria. The company, however, says that it currently has no reports of pet or human illnesses linked to the product.

Both Salmonella and Listeria can cause serious illnesses in pets, and Salmonella can cause illness in humans who handle the food as well. (Wash your hands!) Pets that have been infected with Salmonella, according to the announcement, may be "lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain." If your dog ate any of these products and you have a concern, the company recommends contacting your vet.

Needless to say, you should throw out any of these products that you have on hand, and dispose of them in a way that wildlife won't break into the packaging and get sick. If you have questions, the FDA has contact information for Bravo on its recall page. That page also has images of the packaging to help you identify the recalled items.