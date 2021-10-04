Dog Food Is Being Recalled Nationwide, Again

There is yet another recall that dog owners should have on their radar.

Fromm Family Foods is recalling about 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded dog food, which is a relatively small recall considering the food was distributed nationwide. The recall was issued due to elevated levels of Vitamin D. The notice, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says that elevated Vitamin D levels can have negative impacts on dogs of all sizes. The company discovered the problem during internal testing.

"Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss," the notice states. "Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction." It is especially concerning considering most dogs have a fairly homogenous diet.

Here are the specific products under recall. All of the products were sold in 12-ounce cans with a best-by date of 08/2024.

Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée

No illnesses have yet been linked with the food. Nonetheless, you shouldn't feed this food to your pets. You can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.