10 Brands of Dog & Cat Food Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella

There have been quite a few pet food recalls since the year turned to 2021. Yet another was issued on March 26, and this one includes a wide variety of brands.

Midwestern Pet Foods, the same company that issued a big recall in January due to aflatoxin, has recalled products from 10 dog and cat food brands due to the potential for salmonella contamination. The brands involved include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian. The full list of recalled bags is very long.

The recall is specifically for food produced at the company's Monmouth, Illinois facility. Though, those products were distributed nationwide and to online retailers. You're looking for an "M" in the date code on the bag that designates it as having been produced at the facility where salmonella was detected, per the company's recall. The lot code information is printed on the back of the bag and looks like this: "EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#.

"Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain," the recall notes.

Salmonella can impact animals that eat the product and the humans who handle it as well. So, check to be sure you don't have any of these products in the house. If you do, get rid of it or return it for a refund. The recall recommends destroying and disposing of the pet food in a way that ensures kids, pets, and wildlife won't get into the bags. If you've already fed the food to your pet, you should be sure to thoroughly clean pet bowls and any other surface that the food touched.

To get a look at the complete list of recalled bags and see photos of the packages, take a look at the recall page on the Food and Drug Administration website.