Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets.

Stormberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.

Here is the list of dog food to look out for, shared by Stormberg Foods through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

One-ounce, four-ounce, and 10-ounce packages of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

Four-ounce packages of Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips

Four-ounce and eight-ounce packages of Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps

All the recalled products carry an expiration date from June 6, 2023, to June 23, 2023. No illnesses have been reported at the time of publication, and the company is still working to determine the cause of the outbreak.

Salmonella can not only make pets sick, but it can impact the humans who handle the food. The notice says that pets with salmonella infections "may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain."

The company and FDA recommend you throw out the pet food and thoroughly clean surfaces that the food touched, including counters and food bowls. Additionally, with pet food recalls, it's advised you dispose of it in a way that prevents wildlife from getting into the contaminated food as well.

