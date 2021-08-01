Dog Food Is Being Recalled Nationwide Over Potentially Serious Contamination

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.

Here are the products that are being recalled, which were distributed nationwide:

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (3.5 and 30-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 and 30-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (14-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (5-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food (40-pound, best if used by 11 Feb 2022)

The company name may be familiar since it issued a dog food recall back in June due to the presence of salmonella. This time, it says that no dogs have become ill due to the consumption of the above dog foods at the time of the announcement.

If your pet has eaten these dog foods pay attention to how they're acting. "Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian," the recall states.

The dog food can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Additionally, when you dispose of it, it's advised that you dispose of it in a way that pets, children, and other wildlife won't get into the bag and eat the potentially contaminated food.