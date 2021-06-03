4 Varieties of Dog Food Have Been Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Another batch of dog food is being recalled due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a notice from Sunshine Mills, Inc., which is recalling four varieties of dog food after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected Salmonella in its Sprout Sporting Dog Food during a routine inspection.

The recalled products include:

Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food in 40-pound bags

Sprout Sporting Dog Food in five-pound and 40-pound bags

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 in 16-pound and 40-pound bags

FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food in 50-pound bags

These products were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall notes that no illnesses have yet been reported, and it does not presently impact other varieties of Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Intimidator, or FRM Gold Select dog foods. You can see the specific expiration dates, lot codes, and labels for those products on the FDA's recall page

If you have any of these dog food products, it's recommended that you dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you dispose of it, do so in a way that prevents children and wildlife from accessing the potentially contaminated food. Additionally, you should clean all surfaces with which the food came into contact. Salmonella can transfer to those surfaces.

The recall notes that pets that have contracted Salmonella may be "lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting." If your pet is exhibiting those symptoms and ate any impacted food, you should get in touch with your veterinarian.