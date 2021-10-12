Even More Dog Food Is Being Recalled

Dog food recalls surfacing has become far too regular a thing over the last few months. Just earlier this month Fromm Family Foods put out a dog food recall due to elevated levels of vitamin D, which can be hazardous for dogs.

On October 12, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a recall notice from Tuffy's Pet Foods for the same issue. The company is recalling around 1,600 cases of its Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food. It was notified by the product manufacturer about the "potentially elevated" levels of vitamin D, according to the notice.

The food is sold in a Tetrapack carton with the UPC "0 73893 96202 1." It was distributed across the United States but is limited to just one product. Look for the Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food with the lot code "0629101N1" and best-by date of "29 Jun 2023" or lot code "0901101N1" with the best-by date of "1 Sep 2023." Those are the only two lots of recalled dog food from Tuffy's Pet Foods.

Elevated levels of vitamin D can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, per the recall. It can also lead to renal dysfunction. Fortunately, the company says that it has no reports of illness related to its dog food.

Tuffy's advises pet owners to stop feeding the recalled food to dogs "immediately." If your pup has any of the symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian and mention details about the recall. The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.