Dog Absolutely Freaks Out When Owner Dresses as Her Favorite Toy

If you’re a dog, your imagination knows no bounds. Earthly constraints don’t pose a problem for any pooch, because when all you care about is eating, pooping and playing with your favorite Gumby toy, magic could very well be real.

That’s certainly the effect of this video, which sees a dog named Jolene absolutely freak out when her owner emerged dressed in a Gumby costume -- the life-size equivalent of her very own pride and joy. You’ll see as the man-dressed-as-Gumby slowly walks out from behind the shadows, Jolene is incredulous as any dog has ever been. She’s doggone flabbergasted as Gumby stands before her, awaiting their initial embrace.