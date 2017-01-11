Dog Absolutely Freaks Out When Owner Dresses as Her Favorite Toy

If you’re a dog, your imagination knows no bounds. Earthly constraints don’t pose a problem for any pooch, because when all you care about is eating, pooping and playing with your favorite Gumby toy, magic could very well be real.
That’s certainly the effect of this video, which sees a dog named Jolene absolutely freak out when her owner emerged dressed in a Gumby costume -- the life-size equivalent of her very own pride and joy. You’ll see as the man-dressed-as-Gumby slowly walks out from behind the shadows, Jolene is incredulous as any dog has ever been. She’s doggone flabbergasted as Gumby stands before her, awaiting their initial embrace.
Jolene’s owner, Emily Crisp, posted the video to YouTube on Thursday, and it’s no doubt conjured tears of joy en route to becoming a viral smash with over 1 million views. And just to clarify, there actually is a man in the Gumby suit -- it’s Crisp’s boyfriend, Ben Mesches, according to the Huffington Post -- but the illusion is not lost on the Jolene, who frolics around on the floor with her IRL Gumby like the happiest dog on Earth.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.