Dog Haus Is Dropping 2 New Cajun Menu Items

Hot dogs can be incredibly versatile. You can change up the bun, topping, or the type of meat and have something that tastes a little different every time. And Dog Haus is taking advantage of this by teaming up with their Würstmacher, Adam Gertler, and Cajun chef Isaac Toups to create two new spicy menu items available from October 1, 2021, to November 20, 2021.

The Big Easy is the chain's one-of-a-kind, gourmet sausage made with a spicy creole chaurice sausage, a cousin of the Spanish chorizo and native to Louisiana. The sausage itself boasts flavors of garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. It's then topped with caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, spicy brown mustard, mayo, and scallions and served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.