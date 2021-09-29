Dog Haus Is Dropping 2 New Cajun Menu Items
The company is teaming up with a Cajun chef to bring some spice to the menu.
Hot dogs can be incredibly versatile. You can change up the bun, topping, or the type of meat and have something that tastes a little different every time. And Dog Haus is taking advantage of this by teaming up with their Würstmacher, Adam Gertler, and Cajun chef Isaac Toups to create two new spicy menu items available from October 1, 2021, to November 20, 2021.
The Big Easy is the chain's one-of-a-kind, gourmet sausage made with a spicy creole chaurice sausage, a cousin of the Spanish chorizo and native to Louisiana. The sausage itself boasts flavors of garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. It's then topped with caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, spicy brown mustard, mayo, and scallions and served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.
Toups is also debuting the all-new Big Easy Burrito, available through The Absolute Brands’ virtual concept, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos.
The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group composed of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens. The Big Easy Burrito consists of three eggs, spicy creole chaurice sausage, American cheese, caramelized onions, hot tots, pickled jalapeños, scallions, and chipotle aioli, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
On top of the delectable new menu items, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, for each purchase of The Big Easy. The Big Easy Burrito is available to order through major third-party delivery apps, while The Big Easy hot dog will be available at locations nationwide starting October 1, 2021.