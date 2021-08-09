Dog Haus Is Launching in Two New Plant-Based Chicken Sandwiches

The last couple of years have seen a boom in the availability of plant-based burgers at quick-service restaurants. The poorly-named "chicken sandwich wars" may be helping usher in a similar surge in the availability of plant-based chicken alternatives. (Fortunately, the "plant-based chicken sandwich wars" doesn't have a ring to it.)

The latest chain to join the fray is Dog Haus, which will launch plant-based chicken from Beyond Meat, using Beyond's new Beyond Chicken Tenders. The two new menu items will be the Beyond Bad Mutha Clucka and the Beyond The Hot Chick. Both options will hit the menu on August 9.

The Beyond Bad Mutha Clucka comes with those fried Beyond Chicken Tenders, lettuce, pickles, and miso ranch on four King's Hawaiian rolls. Then the Beyond the Hot Chick will land you Nashville-style Beyond Chicken Tenders, pickles, Haus slaw, and secret sauce on the same pile of King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Beyond's chicken tenders will also be available at other Absolute Brand restaurants, including the virtual concepts of Bad Mutha Clucka and JAILBIRD! Whether or not those names make it appealing to you, it's hard to deny that plant-based chicken options at fast food and fast casual restaurants are growing in popularity. At a minimum, they're more widely available than ever before.