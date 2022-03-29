This Dog Knows 40 Different Commands & Just Got Hired at a Children's Hospital

Some dogs are whip-smart, others run straight into the sliding glass door, and we love them nonetheless. But two-year-old Labrador Retriever, Parks, falls in the former camp. With more than 40 commands under his belt—or collar—he scored a gig with the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Parks, whose skills repertoire includes pulling toy wagons, pushing drawers, and retrieving items, has joined the child life team. He had previously received training from Canine Companions to prep him for the job.

Parks has already been matched with child life specialist Kimberly Burbage at the hospital for his 9 to 5 but will also spend his off hours with Burbage.

"I have been interested in creating this program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer for several years and am excited to be able to incorporate Parks into the hospital journey of our patients and families," Burbage said in a statement. "Parks and I were matched together by Canine Companions and, even though we've only been working together for a month, I can already see the impact he is making with our children and adolescents."

According to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer organization, Palmer will provide emotional support for patients and families—which, by the looks of that sweet face, won't be a challenging task.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Parks in bringing some great therapeutic benefit and normalcy to the patients here at the hospital," Burbage added.