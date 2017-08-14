Dog Left in Car Honks at Owner to Hurry the Hell Up

We've all been there before, left waiting in a parking lot for a friend or a partner or a family member who just takes Too Goddamn Long to run whatever minuscule errand might be consuming them. This dog -- as intelligent a pup as we've seen -- is no different, and its need to slam on the horn of its owner's SUV while waiting in a parking lot is incredibly relatable.
The video was captured and shared to Facebook by Justin Crail, a young man from New Jersey, and it's already been watched more than 55,000 times and amassed more than 140 comments, mostly of folks laughing and sharing the clip with their friends who they likewise cannot ignore the assertiveness and brains this dog put on display. Its a credit to dogs worldwide, really.
The dog kept honking repeatedly for a few seconds before the owner -- clad in lots of yellow clothing -- walked out of the store and gently made it stop pawing the wheel. If you have a Good Dog who pulls wise-ass moves like this, give it a treat for us tonight.
