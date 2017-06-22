There's a Dog Photography Contest and the Winners Are Adorable as Hell

If you clicked on this story, I just want you to know exactly what you're getting into. Hold your breath. Prepare your body. The winners of the 12th annual Dog Photographer of the Year Awards for 2017 were announced this week by the Kennel Club, an international organization dedicated to dogs, dog owners, and people who work with dogs. What follows are probably the most adorable, most stunning, most poignant photos of dog photography you will probably look at this year.
The overall winner of the awards was Maria Davison, for her portrait of her friend's dog for the "Man's Best Friend" category (see above). All of the winners and runners-up illustrate not just the intangible joy a great dog can provide, but also the power great photography can wield in telling their stories. Davison said as much in this statement about her photo, provided by the Kennel Club: "It is one of the photographs I am most proud of. It was not only a beautiful, real and candid moment I got to capture, but also a demonstration of the strong bond between one of my closest friends and her dog, Yzma."
Scroll though the photos of all the categories below (including not one, but two, categories just for puppies), and if you get home to your own dog tonight, scratch 'em a little extra behind the ears, just because.
DOGS AT PLAY:
1st place: Kaylee Greer
2nd place: Rodrigo Capulski
3rd place: Will Holdcroft
DOGS AT WORK:
1st place: Sarah Caldecott
2nd place: Lucy Charman
3rd place: Peter Steffenson
ASSISTANT:
1st place: Alasdair MacLeod
2nd place: John Ferrett
3rd place: Julie Morrish
RESCUE:
1st place: Alexandra Robins
2nd place: Martin Tosh
3rd place: Kaylee Greer
MAN'S BEST FRIEND:
1st place: Maria Davison
2nd place: Emma Williams
3rd place: Annemarie King
PORTRAIT:
1st place: Anastasia Vetkovskaya
2nd place: David Yanez
3rd place: Noel Bennett
PUPPY:
1st place: Mirjam Schreurs
2nd place: Tracy Kirby
3rd place: Ruud Lauritsen
YOUNG PUP:
1st place: Dylan Jenkins
2nd place: Jay Case
3rd place: Samantha Hung
I LOVE DOGS BECAUSE...
1st place: Julian Gottfried
2nd place: Summer Clark
3rd place: Kirsten van Ravenhordt
OLDIES:
1st place: John Liot
2nd place: Igor Mysenhevych
3rd place: Tracy Kirby
