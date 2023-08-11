This Viral TikTok Proves Dogs Are Indeed the Best Plane Mates

Photo courtesy of TikTok Photo courtesy of TikTok

Sometimes, you get a plane neighbor who just downright sucks. Other times, though, you're blessed with a very decent human being—or with a phenomenal dog, depending on your perspective. Recently, in a fortuitous turn of events, a very decent human being and a phenomenal dog found each other, became neighbors on a plane, and went viral together. In a TikTok that has already reached more than 5 million views, a dog—who has his own plane seat, because yes, that's a thing you can do and it's become relatively common—is shown getting really comfortable and snuggly with the woman sitting next to him, who was a complete stranger.

"A stranger on the plane gave up her pillow to make him more comfortable," reads the overtext on the video from @munchiethelizardking, an account dedicated to this very sweet dog itself. The TikTok cycles through a series of video shots showing the dog resting his head on his neighbor's pillow, which was positioned between the two of them to allow the dog to lay down. Soon after, another shot follows, this time showing the passenger side hugging the dog while they're both sleeping. "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers is playing in the background, the perfect audio accompaniment to the wholesome scene. The internet's heart (and ours, too) quickly melted. "That lady automatically gets a spot in Heaven just for this," commented one user, receiving thousands of likes. Other people openly admitted they'd love to be on that flight. "I'd honestly pay extra for this on flights," said another one.