Dog Poop Just Forced a United Flight to Divert
Introducing the downside to the trend of airlines becoming more pet-friendly.
I Googled it. While there's no scientific consensus, the prevailing sniffed opinion is that dog poop is more potent and foul-smelling than human poop. It just smells worse, for longer. Normally, this is manageable because dogs are taking their dumps outside, or in your house if you're unlucky. But still, you can clean it up, maybe spray a cleaner, and open the window to let some fresh air in, if the poop happened inside.
But, do you know where you can't open a window to air out a nasty smell? An airplane. In such a circumstance, you can't even leave the vicinity. You're trapped, with the smell of dog poop slowly infiltrating the metal tube you and dozens of other people cannot exit. This used to be a pretty rare occurrence, but as airlines have become more pet-friendly in recent years, that means the likelihood of encountering some mile-high dung has also increased.
On a recent flight from Houston to Seattle, United Airlines passengers learned the hard (and smelly) way of just what happens when a dog takes a stinky poop on an airplane. After departing from Houston, the flight had to divert to Dallas after a very messy accident was had on the plane.
Reddit user @gig_wizard described the truly atrocious incident in a post to r/UnitedAirlines on Reddit:
"Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over 2 hours cleaning carpets with paper towels. Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground so very few snacks left."
How bad does a dog poop incident have to be to ground an entire flight? Well, @gig_wizard provided photographic detail. This was not a solid, easily scoopable bowel movement. In the photos, you can see that the poop was very wet and liquid. It looked like there was also some splatter action as it hit the aisle. Data from FlightRadar24 reported that the flight was grounded in Dallas. Business Insider also confirmed details of the incident with United Airlines.
The airline allows pets in carriers on domestic flights; but it is not clear how the dog was able to make a mess in both the aisle and bathroom, which was closed for the duration of the flight due to the accident. While United advises customers traveling with pets to pack essentials including "collapsible water bowl, leash, treats and plastic bags," it is clear based on the images shared to Reddit that even these essentials may not have prevented this particular mess.
What is clear is that, as was the case with the 2023 incident where a human passenger had a medical incident that involved pooping in the aisle of the airplane on a Delta flight, fecal matter is grounds for diverting a flight.