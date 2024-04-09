Dog Poop Just Forced a United Flight to Divert

I Googled it. While there's no scientific consensus, the prevailing sniffed opinion is that dog poop is more potent and foul-smelling than human poop. It just smells worse, for longer. Normally, this is manageable because dogs are taking their dumps outside, or in your house if you're unlucky. But still, you can clean it up, maybe spray a cleaner, and open the window to let some fresh air in, if the poop happened inside.

But, do you know where you can't open a window to air out a nasty smell? An airplane. In such a circumstance, you can't even leave the vicinity. You're trapped, with the smell of dog poop slowly infiltrating the metal tube you and dozens of other people cannot exit. This used to be a pretty rare occurrence, but as airlines have become more pet-friendly in recent years, that means the likelihood of encountering some mile-high dung has also increased.

On a recent flight from Houston to Seattle, United Airlines passengers learned the hard (and smelly) way of just what happens when a dog takes a stinky poop on an airplane. After departing from Houston, the flight had to divert to Dallas after a very messy accident was had on the plane.

Reddit user @gig_wizard described the truly atrocious incident in a post to r/UnitedAirlines on Reddit:

"Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over 2 hours cleaning carpets with paper towels. Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground so very few snacks left."