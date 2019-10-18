Very Good Boy Exhausted by Hike, Carried Down Mountain by Rescuers

Hiking always seems like a good idea. You get some exercise, catch beautiful sunrises, and get to experience fresh air. But typically by mile three, when you've been walking on an incline for too long and there's definitely a cumbersome pebble in your boot, you start to question yourself. Why did we think this was a good idea? Why didn't we just go get breakfast? Why couldn't we enjoy nature by watching Planet Earth?
That's probably what Floyd, a 3-year-old Mastiff completely exhausted by his hike in Utah, was thinking. The very large boy with an adorably droopy face allegedly got a bit mixed up on the trail with his human, so by the time they were ready to descend, Floyd was completely over the whole experience. Instead of continuing on the trail, the 190lb big guy decided to lay down and proceeded to not move until Salt Lake County's Search and Rescue were able to arrive on the scene.
In a now-viral Facebook post, the Search and Rescue team assured everyone that Floyd was a "good boy" and "happy to be assisted." Both he and his human eventually made it off the trail at 10:30pm.
The Salt Lake County's Search and Rescue team is completely volunteer-run, so if you'd like to help them rescue more good boys like Floyd, you can find their donation link here.
Is This $2k Gold Pizza Worth It?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.