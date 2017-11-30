An Excited Dog Seeing Snow For the First Time Is Just What You Need Right Now

When Anthony Bourdain said truffle was "horrible," he was not talking about this dog, which is clearly a very good dog. (He also said truffle oil is "as edible as Astroglide.") That's because Truffle is the kind of dog a late-November day like this really needs.
As snow hit England's east coast, Jo Ellery of York took her dog Truffle outside. It was Truffle's first time experiencing the wonder of snow and, oh my, was it exciting. Truffle completely lost his marbles over the experience, and it's magnificent. It's easy to see why Truffle has his own Twitter account.
Ellery, a restaurant manager, has been enjoying Truffle's moment in the winter sun, replying to people on Twitter and exclaiming, "Our boy is famous." Truffle's joy was short-lived, however, according to a tweet from Ellery. "He’s sulking with me now because I made him come back inside," she wrote.
Watch Truffle above and forget about everything else in the world for a glorious 25 seconds. Maybe it can make you as happy as the crying Nintendo kid or Larry David reading mean tweets.
h/t Evening Standard