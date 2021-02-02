Oat Milk Gets Hazy in Dogfish Head's New IPA

A long-time staple in many types of food and drink that’s only exploded into big chains and mass-market retailers in recent years, one of oat milk’s least known uses is as a beer ingredient. You can find it at some smaller breweries, and it has a bit of buzz among home brewers, but it’s probably not exactly overflowing in your nearest beer aisle.

Dogfish Head, in fact, claims that its new oat-milk hazy IPA, Hazy-O!, is the first of its kind to get national distribution.

"The first-ever nationally distributed oat milk-centric IPA, Hazy-O! took almost a year of R&D to perfect. In fact, to ensure they harnessed all the goodness of oat milk in Hazy-O! Dogfish Head enlisted the help of oat milk scientists from Elmhurst 1925, a family-owned, plant-based milk producer out of New York," a press release announcing the product launch reads. "Using Elmhurst's culinary prowess and its Unsweetened Milked Oats, made with three simple ingredients—oats, water and salt, Dogfish Head finalized the recipe for Hazy-O!, and 'ooooh,' it's delicious!"

Along with oat milk, Hazy-O! is brewed with three other types of oats: malted, rolled, and naked. The result is a smooth, hop-forward beer with an "an abundance of tropical notes, including citrus, mango and pineapple," according to the brewery. Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer Sam Calagione is quoted as saying the beer's bright and juicy hops "hit the flavorful bullseye."

Hazy-O is available in stores and on tap. Find it near you here.