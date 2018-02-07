Pepper Spray-Flavored Beer Is Here If You Want to Abuse Your Mouth

The frequently adventurous Dogfish Head Brewery is giving you the opportunity to inflict upon yourself something you might not even wish upon your nemesis.
The brewery has teamed up on a new beer with Mace Security International, a company that, unsurprisingly, makes mace. That's an unexpected partnership. Actually, no. Action Bronson and Martin Scorsese is an unexpected partnership. This is closer to Danny DeVito being named the starting center for the Golden State Warriors.
The brewers used oleoresin capsicum, the primary ingredient in Mace Brand pepper spray. The raw form of which is so intense, the Dogfish team had to wear protection during the brewing process.
That makes it sound like the beer will melt your face. It won't. It's used in moderation. Dogfish Head says the coffee milk stout "won't burn your palate but still has noticeable heat." While it's an unexpected collaboration, there's a good reason it's happening. Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione attended high school and played high school football with Mace's vice president of sales, Eric Crawford.
“We’re always in search of unique, avant-garde, experimental beer ideas that push the boundaries of traditional brewing while still delivering rich aromas, flavor profiles and culinary ingredients that Dogfish beer fans count on and love,” Calagione said in a statement. “In Your Mace! is one of our most fun and personal partnerships to date and I’m super proud of this small-batch team-up with our friends at Mace Brand pepper spray. Any day we get to brew a beer wearing full body suits, face masks and respirators is a memorable day in the brewhouse.”
The beer debuted at last weekend's Extreme Beer Fest in Boston. Now, you'll find it at the brewery's tasting room in Milton, Delaware. It's on tap, but you'll also be able to get limited edition 750ml bottles of the 5% ABV beer on Saturday, February 17.
This is pretty much the only time it's a good idea to give mace as a gift.
