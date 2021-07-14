Cool off with This New Beer-Infused Ice Cream

Ice cream and a cold beer are two of the best things about summer. The downside to having both at the same time is, of course, that it leaves you with no free hands to do anything else. Dogfish Head and Tipsy Scoop have a solution to that longstanding problem: beer-infused ice cream—just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

Dogfish Head chose its top-selling beer, Hazy-O!, to mix with a creamy ice cream base from Tipsy Scoop. It's really the perfect beer to use in ice cream because it's brewed with oat milk. Naturally, that meant that dairy-free was the way to go when creating this collab.

"The oat milk gives it a dreamy cloudiness, a silky mouthfeel, and a gorgeous, toasted, nutty flavor," Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer, said of Hazy-O! in a press release. "It screamed to be made into an ice cream—and we were so excited to take this innovation a step further with Tipsy Scoop."

Hazy-O! Dairy-free ice cream is made with oat milk and has caramel, cinnamon, and coconut notes. It also packs a boozy punch, coming in at 5% ABV.

The frozen treat is available in packs of four for $49 or by the pint for $12.50, and you can order it on Tipsyscoop.com. Like with all things boozy, you have to be 21 years of age.