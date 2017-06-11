News

Here Are Dogs Dressed as Presidential Candidates

DogVacay

With the presidential election dominating the news cycle between now and November (and likely thereafter, too), virtually everybody's got an opinion about the remaining presidential candidates. If you enjoy divisive conversations, just start talking about one candidate's policies. Or post it to Facebook! Nobody ever does that.

But here's one thing every Bernie, Hillary, and Donald fan can agree on, regardless of ideologies: dogs are cute. Even dogs dressed up like the aforementioned candidates. And that brings us to DogVacay's photo shoot, in which each candidate is re-envisioned as a canine. As the dog-boarding site says, "We might not be able to agree on a lot of things as a nation, but generally we can all agree that dogs are great." 

In that vein, here are eight photos that will break down partisan barriers with adorableness. 


Donald Trump

DogVacay
DogVacay
DogVacay

Hillary Clinton

DogVacay
DogVacay
DogVacay

Bernie Sanders

DogVacay
DogVacay

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and has a bulldog. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

