This 9-Year-Old's Twitter About Dogs He's Met Is the Purest Thing on the Internet

The world can seem like an awfully dark place these days, so it's understandable if you need a little cheering up. Even the oldest human ever says she hasn't lived a single happy day, so if you're starting to feel like that, we have just the thing for you. A 9-year-old runs the most wholesome Twitter account on the internet, and it's entirely devoted to dogs he's met.
That blessed child's name is Gideon Kidd, and he's been documenting his encounters with man's best friend since September of 2016 on his website I've Pet That Dog. But his Twitter account has really started to gain steam because it might just be the purest thing on the internet.
In nine short years on our planet, Gideon has made the personal acquaintance of over 300 dogs. How many dogs have you ever met, let along scratched behind the ears? It really puts life in perspective.
But you're obviously thinking right now, 'This kid has met a whole hecking lot of dogs, which kind is his favorite?' Well, his website's FAQ answers that: "Chihuahua. My friend started a Chihuahua fan club and I am in it."
If this is making you feel like you really ought to get out, seize the day, and pet way more dogs, Gideon has some advice for you. He penned an article for BuzzFeed about his passion and gave some tips on how to behave when you're trying to make a new canine pal.
"First, you walk up to the caregiver and ask, 'Can I please pet your dog?' If they say yes, don't just start petting the dog. Walk slowly, stick your hand under their nose and let them sniff you. Then you can pet the dog. Here's a tip for very big, excited dogs: Don't sit on the ground! They will jump on you."
To be clear, his Twitter isn't just pictures of dogs in exchange for retweets. Gideon is sure to take down each dog's name, age, and a bit about its personality. For instance, he wrote of a German Shepard, "She loves people and peanut butter."
Things can also get a little heavier when you learn how the owners came by these dogs. For instance, Gideon wrote on one post: "I pet Stella. She is a 16 month old poodle and a show dog. She follows all sorts of commands, like shake, sit and stay. She can even bring back pheasants! Her caregiver got her for his granddaughter, but the dog helped him the most. When he was depressed, she stayed with him."
Let this be a lesson to all of us to get out, meet some more dogs, and remember that the world might not be so bad after all.
