Dog Pretends to Be Someone Else's Furry Friend When Its Owner Tries to Leave the Park

Some dogs, in particular, love getting out to run and play somewhere other than their backyard. For them, a day at the park is the ultimate day out.

Take Oso, who protests leaving the park by pretending he doesn't know owner Carolina Paludi when it's time to head home. Oso doesn't just refuse to leave the park, though. Instead, he wanders away from Paludi and lingers near other park visitors to make it seem like he's their dog.

Don't believe it? Paludi shared a video of her pup in action on TikTok.