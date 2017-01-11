Dogs Know When You're Not Telling the Truth

Next time you talk to your dog, you might want to be more careful. Groundbreaking new research suggests that dogs don't just perceive what you say, they also recognize how you say it, meaning your dog understands you way more than you ever knew.

Using brain scans performed on several family dogs, scientists in Hungary concluded that your furry friend is actually capable of understanding the words you say and discerning the tone of your voice, according to a report by The Washington Post. Basically, there's a good chance your dog won't get excited about going to the groomer or the vet, even though you told them about it in an excited tone of voice. That's right: your dog can detect your bullshit, and it doesn't even involve their superior sense of smell.