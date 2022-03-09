Doja Cat Pleads for the Return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza on New Song

The singer shared a video on March 8, all but begging Taco Bell to bring the Mexican Pizza back to its menu. "Hi, I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much," Doja Cat explains in the opening seconds. "I wish that Taco Bell didn't discontinue it a year ago."

The song then begins on what Doja describes as a "monstrosity" of a beat. The lyrics are, if nothing else, accurate to the sensation of craving an elusive Taco Bell menu item.

"I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and the cheese," she sings. While it may not become a Top 40 Hit, if she were to upload it to streaming sites, I'm sure the Mexican Pizza fans out there would make it their movement's official anthem.

Maybe, just maybe, thousands of people singing "I like my pizza with refried beans" all at once outside of Taco Bell headquarters could finally sway executives to bring back Mexican Pizza.