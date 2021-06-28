Blueberries Are Being Recalled Over Potential Contamination

Dole has issued a recall on select cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to the potential for cyclospora contamination.

The blueberries are sold in those familiar clear plastic clamshell cases. They have been sold at grocery stores in four US states and two Canadian provinces in six-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce, and pint-sized packages. You'll find a full list of the recalled lot codes on the recall page at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website. That code is printed on the top label and may go across words on the label.

Dole says no illnesses have been reported in connection with its blueberries so far. If you ingest the cyclospora parasite, you can become sick. Common symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, body aches, and fatigue, according to the recall notice. You don't want that, so be sure you check any packages in the fridge to be sure they don't align with the recalled lots.

The blueberries were distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin, as well as Alberta and British Columbia. The company's notice says that no other products are being recalled outside of these specific lot codes, which means not all blueberries from Dole are under recall. The FDA's website has a list of lot codes, UPCs, and images of the recalled containers. You're advised to throw out any blueberries that are part of the recall.